Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAL. ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. AltaCorp Capital cut Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Halliburton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut Halliburton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,597 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $772,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $328,036,000 after purchasing an additional 555,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

