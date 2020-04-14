Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.95

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €7.95 ($9.25) and last traded at €7.95 ($9.25), with a volume of 1601 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.92 ($9.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $631.36 million and a PE ratio of 32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.50.

Hamborner Reit Company Profile (ETR:HAB)

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

