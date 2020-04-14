Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,814 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Harmonic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Harmonic by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $582.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

