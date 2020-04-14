Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.49

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and traded as high as $20.40. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 9,300 shares changing hands.

HWBK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 43,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

