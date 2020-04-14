HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $160.00 at SunTrust Banks

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $103.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

