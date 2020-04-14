Head-To-Head Contrast: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) & Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yum! Brands and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 23.12% -13.90% 22.65% Aramark 2.12% 16.88% 4.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yum! Brands and Aramark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 1 15 5 0 2.19 Aramark 0 5 6 0 2.55

Yum! Brands currently has a consensus target price of $106.56, suggesting a potential upside of 38.28%. Aramark has a consensus target price of $38.90, suggesting a potential upside of 74.13%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yum! Brands and Aramark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $5.60 billion 4.14 $1.29 billion $3.55 21.71 Aramark $16.23 billion 0.35 $448.55 million $2.24 9.97

Yum! Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aramark. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Aramark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Yum! Brands has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Aramark has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Aramark beats Yum! Brands on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail operations; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, clinical equipment maintenance, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, the company offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

