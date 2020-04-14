Head to Head Review: TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) & BankFinancial (OTCMKTS:BFIN)

TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) and BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TRINITY BK N A/SH and BankFinancial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BankFinancial $71.58 million 1.71 $11.67 million $1.03 7.80

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Risk & Volatility

TRINITY BK N A/SH has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankFinancial has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of TRINITY BK N A/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of BankFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TRINITY BK N A/SH and BankFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A BankFinancial 16.31% 9.24% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TRINITY BK N A/SH and BankFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRINITY BK N A/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A BankFinancial 0 1 0 0 2.00

BankFinancial has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.35%. Given BankFinancial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankFinancial is more favorable than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Dividends

TRINITY BK N A/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. BankFinancial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. BankFinancial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

BankFinancial beats TRINITY BK N A/SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRINITY BK N A/SH

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services. The company's business banking products and services comprise deposit accounts, including small business checking, commercial analyzed checking, savings, and commercial money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products comprising revolving lines of credit, installment/term loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and dealer floor plans; and cash management, merchants card, CD ROM media delivery, remote deposit, online banking, treasury tax and loan deposits, and foreign and domestic wire transfer services. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. As of February 1, 2019, the company operated 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

