Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.30.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $932.90 million and a P/E ratio of -18.48. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $706,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $306,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,004.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $102,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after buying an additional 296,314 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 215,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.