Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HQY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthequity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,496. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

