Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.37

Heineken Holding NV (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $93.37 and traded as low as $74.09. Heineken shares last traded at $74.18, with a volume of 3,663 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.37.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, brews and sells beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

