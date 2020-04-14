Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Research Coverage Started at Wood & Company

Wood & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hexcel to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $32.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,267,000 after buying an additional 168,753 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after purchasing an additional 217,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hexcel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,175,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

