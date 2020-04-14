HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HMSY. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HMS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.32.

HMSY opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. HMS has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HMS will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of HMS by 5,809.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

