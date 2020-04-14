Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective (up from GBX 170 ($2.24)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.20 ($2.70).

LON HOC opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.86. The company has a market capitalization of $711.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

