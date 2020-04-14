Home Bancshares (HOMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.41. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

HOMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other Home Bancshares news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.