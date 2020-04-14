Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

NYSE:HMC opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 847.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.