Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

HOOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $174.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 360.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 6,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $81,603.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,702.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $146,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,304.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,643 shares of company stock worth $317,983.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 711.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.