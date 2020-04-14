Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Holdings Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,557 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,941 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,718,000 after buying an additional 1,210,670 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 629,254 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after buying an additional 461,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $73,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,969. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.