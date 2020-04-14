Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.