Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $4,181,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.34.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

