Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Mastercard by 18.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Mastercard by 9.0% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 24.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,026,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,883,000 after acquiring an additional 202,477 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $263.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $12,217,068.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,454,539,948.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,347 shares of company stock worth $112,669,594 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

