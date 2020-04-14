Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $497,324,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after buying an additional 3,447,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

