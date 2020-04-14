Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $8,057,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $8,399,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

