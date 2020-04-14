Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,811,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,015,000 after purchasing an additional 336,940 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,067,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $216.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.94. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.26.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

