Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,538,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 1,665.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Raytheon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

