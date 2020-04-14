Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 15,595 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,188,000 after acquiring an additional 514,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corteva by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,851,000 after acquiring an additional 919,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corteva by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after buying an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of CTVA opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.