Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,140,195,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

