Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,684 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.