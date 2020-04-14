Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after acquiring an additional 494,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,413,000 after purchasing an additional 444,119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 619.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 119,262.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 119,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average is $116.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

