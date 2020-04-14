HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $15.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 290,903 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in HP by 30.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 170.5% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,187,019 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $20,607,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $9,665,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

