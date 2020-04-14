HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $211.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $207.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.05.

HUBS stock opened at $142.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.28 and a beta of 1.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,403,198 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 10.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,064,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

