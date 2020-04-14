Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HYVE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

LON HYVE opened at GBX 29.60 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 15.30 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.45).

In related news, insider Andrew Beach bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,891.34).

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

