IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones raised shares of IBM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.13.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM stock opened at $121.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in IBM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of IBM by 35.5% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of IBM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $7,127,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.