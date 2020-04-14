IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $63,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPC opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $94.48. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.