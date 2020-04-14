IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 315 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.