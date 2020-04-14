IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 359 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,709,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 92,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 44,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.