IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 395 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RJF opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

