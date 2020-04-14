Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.87.

Shares of ITW opened at $151.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

