Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 95.1% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 59.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.06.

ILMN stock opened at $289.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

