IMImobile (LON:IMO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $337.17

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.17 and traded as low as $300.00. IMImobile shares last traded at $307.50, with a volume of 131,741 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 337.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 337.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The stock has a market cap of $229.99 million and a P/E ratio of -439.29.

About IMImobile (LON:IMO)

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions that enables companies to use mobile and digital technologies to communicate and engage with their customers. The company offers IMIbot.ai, a modular AI platform for the end-to-end delivery of automated conversational experiences across the customer lifecycle; IMIchat, a cloud application that consolidates digital, mobile, and social customer service channels to a single agent desktop; IMIcampaign, a cloud campaign management application designed for multi-channel communication; IMIconnect, an enterprise-grade communications platform; and MIsocial that enhances live programming with audience content.

