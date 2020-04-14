Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 95,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 201,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $322.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

