Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Price Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $27.33, 600,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 588,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Specifically, Director William E. Fair purchased 5,700 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 2,200 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $120,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,300.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IBTX. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.