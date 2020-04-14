Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.25

Shares of Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as low as $13.13. Independent Oil & Gas shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 344,994 shares trading hands.

IOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Independent Oil & Gas from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 32 ($0.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Independent Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.03.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Hockey purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,628.26).

About Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.