INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (NASDAQ:BVNRY) Head to Head Review

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -31.33% -30.40% BAVARIAN NORDIC/S -72.61% -19.55% -14.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -5.19 BAVARIAN NORDIC/S $79.30 million 7.64 -$57.33 million ($0.59) -10.59

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INmune Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for INmune Bio and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 BAVARIAN NORDIC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

INmune Bio currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 191.35%. Given INmune Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S.

Summary

INmune Bio beats BAVARIAN NORDIC/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus. In addition, the company develops MVA-BN HIV, a preclinical stage human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccine candidate; MVA-BN HBV, a preclinical stage hepatitis B vaccine candidate; CV301 that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of bladder, colorecta, and pancreatic and colorectal cancers; and MVA-BN Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma and other metastatic cancers. It has license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is based in Kvistgård, Denmark.

