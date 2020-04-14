Insider Selling: Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells 45,262 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,587,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ARES opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,004,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ares Management by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 267,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 186,099 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Ares Management by 42,126.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,071 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.