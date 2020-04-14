Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 3,250,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$1,651,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,655,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,366,543.14.

PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75. PHX Energy Services Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

