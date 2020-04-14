Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NSIT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Insight Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

