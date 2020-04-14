Intec Pharma’s (NTEC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of Intec Pharma stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Intec Pharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $6.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intec Pharma news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,424,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTEC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

