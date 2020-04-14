Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.40.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.10. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,715,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 111,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 58,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

