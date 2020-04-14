Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPRQF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $9.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

About Inter Pipeline

