Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $3.75 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a P/E ratio of 91.40 and a beta of 0.54. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $79,810.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,533.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $75,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

